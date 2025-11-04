ABFRL Q2 net loss widens to Rs 295 crore

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Tuesday reported a widening of its consolidated net loss at Rs 295.09 crore for the September quarter of FY'26.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 174.99 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL).

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,981.66 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 1,760.51 crore in the year-ago period.

ABFRL's revenue from the Pantaloons business was Rs 1,141.71 crore, up 5.5 per cent in the September quarter, as against Rs 1,082.16 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Similarly, its revenue from the 'Ethnic and Others' segment was up 15.14 per cent to Rs 869.8 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Its total expenses were at Rs 2,362.23 crore, up 12 per cent in the September quarter.

Total income of ABFRL, which included other income, was up 13.64 per cent to Rs 2,036.20 crore.

In the last quarter, it completed the demerger of its Madura business into a separately listed entity, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), effective from May 1, 2025.

ABLBL will have its lifestyle brands business as – Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear Brands as American Eagle. It also has a sportswear brand, Reebok, for which it has a long-term licensing agreement for the Indian market.

While ABFRL has its retail business under Pantaloons and Style Up, along with a host of ethnic brands, which it owns, such as Designer-led brands of Sabyasachi, Shantnu & Nikhil, House of Masaba and Tarun Tahiliani. It has premium ethnic wear brands, including Jaypore, Tasva & TCNS.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 84.18 on the BSE, down 1.31 per cent. PTI KRH DRR