ABFRL Q4 net loss at Rs 23.55 cr; revenue rises Rs 1,719.48 crore

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 23.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 266.36 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, according a regulatory filing from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL).

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,719.48 during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,575.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of ABFRL were at Rs 1,959.53 crore in the March quarter.

According to ABFRL, its results are not comparable due to demerger of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle Business.

"Pursuant to the demerger, the balances of assets and liabilities relating to MFL business has been transferred to the resulting company. Accordingly, the balance sheet as at March 31, 2025 is not comparable with the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024," it said.

Its revenue from Pantaloons was at Rs 884.60 crore and Rs 846.99 crore from Ethnic and others.

In the financial year ended March 2025, ABFRL's net loss was at Rs 455.82 crore.

In FY25, the revenue from operation was at Rs 7,354.73 crore.

Stock of Adltya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 88.50, down 1.50 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH HVA