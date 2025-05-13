Abhinandan drops 'Lodha' from his holding co's identity

Mumbai: Within a month of reaching a truce with his elder sibling, Abhinandan Lodha on Tuesday launched a new identity for the holding company housing all of his businesses.

The holding company has been rechristened as "Abhinadan Ventures" from "Lodha Ventures" earlier, as per a statement.

It can be noted that last month, Abhinandan and his brother Abhishek, who runs Macrotech Developers, had reached an out-of-court truce over the usage of 'Lodha' in branding, under which the elder sibling was permitted to use the "Lodha" name.

The statement issued by Abhinandan Ventures said the entity began operations in 2015 for incubating and accelerating high-growth, consumer-centric businesses, and has expanded into real estate, private equity, education, and emerging consumer opportunities.

"While we continue to own the brand 'Lodha Ventures', with all our businesses being new age, tech-driven consumer-centric businesses, the new branding allows us to clearly communicate our innovation-first philosophy and ambitious plans for the future," Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of Abhinandan Ventures, said.

The Abhinandan Lodha group's portfolio includes some of the most dynamic and future-ready ventures in the country, such as The House of Abhinandan Lodha, Tomorrow Capital, BeyondSkool, and Sheetal Lodha Foundation.