Abhivyakti-7 breaks records with 4.5 lakh visitors

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (PTI) The seventh edition of Abhivyakti - The City Arts Project, supported by Torrent Group's UNM Foundation, concluded with a record footfall of more than 4.5 lakh visitors, reinforcing its position as a major cultural event in Ahmedabad.

Held from November 13 to 30 across three venues - Shreyas Foundation, Gujarat University and ATIRA - Edition 7 showcased a wide spectrum of artistic expression under the theme 'Stories Waiting to be Told', according to a press statement issued by the organisers.

Since its launch in 2018, Abhivyakti has supported more than 1,000 artists and premiered over 550 original productions. This year, the festival received 2,656 applications from across the country, of which over 140 artists from 45 cities and 16 states were selected. More than 80 per cent of participants were from outside Gujarat, underscoring the festival's growing national footprint.

UNM Foundation Chairperson Sapna Mehta said the record participation reaffirmed Abhivyakti's vision of making art accessible to all. "Abhivyakti has become a part of the city's cultural identity. As we look ahead to Edition-8 in November 2026, our commitment remains to build bridges between artists and audiences," she said.

Edition 7 featured more than 140 shows across dance, theatre, music and visual arts, along with a newly introduced literature segment. Dance lineup spanned classical forms like Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Ghoomar and Odissi, alongside contemporary styles including ballet, hip-hop, krump, jazz, freestyle and projection mapping.

A diverse mix ranging from devised and physical theatre to sci-fi, satire, magical realism, children’s stories and Kutiyattam featured in the Theatre category.

Performances in Music category included ghazals, rap, folk, ragas, beatboxing, instrumental sets and rock, with rare showcases featuring the Bhapang and Khartal.

In Visual Arts, works explored environment, identity and belonging through terracotta, metal, textiles, animation and immersive soundscapes. Curatorial walks at all venues helped viewers understand the ideas behind the installations.

In the Literature segment, which was introduced as a pilot category, featured poets, storytellers and spoken-word artists, adding a narrative dimension to the festival.

The festival was curated by Gopal Agarwal (Dance), Tapas Relia (Music), Gurleen Judge (Theatre), Jay Thakkar (Visual Arts) and Preeti Das (Literature), with mentoring by leading industry practitioners.

Organisers said this edition strengthened Abhivyakti’s emotional connect with the city, with residents frequenting venues, engaging with artists and actively sharing their experiences.

Edition 8 of Abhivyakti will return in November 2026. Before that, popular productions from Edition 7 will travel to Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhuj as part of the Abhivyakti City Editions, aimed at giving emerging artists wider exposure and bringing free public art experiences to more audiences, the statement added.