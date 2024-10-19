Abhyuday Jindal assumes charge as Indian Chamber of Commerce president

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Abhyuday Jindal, the Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, has been appointed as president of industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisment

Jindal succeeds Ameya Prabhu, the Managing Director of NAFA Capital, whose tenure as ICC President ended October 18, the chamber said in a statement on Saturday.

"I aim to promote sustainable business practices, foster inclusive growth, and advocate for policies that empower Indian industries globally.

"Together, we will build a stronger, more resilient economy supporting India's ambition to become a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047," Jindal said, while addressing the gathering that included industry leaders and government representatives.

Advertisment

Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event.

Jindal is a graduate in economics and business management from Boston University.

Founded in 1925, the Indian Chamber of Commerce is a leading and proactive national chamber that works closely with the Centre and state governments on policy front and industry-related issues. PTI ABI TRB