Ability deploy tech by industry leaders essential to maintain India's prosperity: AIMA chief

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The ability to understand and deploy technology by industry leaders is essential to maintain India's prosperity amid a changing scenario where AI and climate change have gained importance, AIMA President TV Narendran said on Saturday.

Speaking at All India Management Association's (AIMA) 70th Foundation Day in the national capital, he said Indian businesses and their leaders are doing extremely well at the national and global levels.

The Global CEO and MD of Tata Steel said domestic companies are acquiring businesses across continents and Indian managers are running some of the world's most complex organisations. Artificial intelligence is no longer a niche conversation. It is central to how governments think, how businesses operate and how societies prepare for the future, Narendran noted.

On climate change, Narendran said it is no longer a distant risk. It is showing up in balance sheets and regulatory frameworks.

"India stands at an inflection point that most nations never get. Our digital infrastructure is leapfrogged by what many developed nations have built over decades. Our startup ecosystem is vibrant and the manufacturing ambitions are real. The world is looking at India in a way it hasn't before," he added.

Narendran said the quality of management across public, private, and social sectors will determine whether this moment becomes sustained prosperity or remains a story of potential unfulfilled.

"We need managers who understand technology well enough to deploy it wisely. Leaders who can navigate complexity without losing sight of purpose and organisations that can operate at a global scale while staying rooted in Indian realities," he said.

"If the past few years have taught us anything, it is that efficiency without resilience can be dangerous and global supply chains optimised for cost can prove vulnerable to disruption." PTI ABI BAL BAL