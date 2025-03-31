About 12 pc growth observed in Indian tourists in 2024: Tourism Australia

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) India became the fifth largest tourist market for Australia in 2024 calendar year, clocking a 12 per cent rise in footfall compared to the previous year, a senior official of Tourism Australia said.

"India continues to be one of the fastest growing markets for us with close to 4,43,000 Indians travelling to Australia in 2024, clocking a 12 per cent growth compared to the previous year. In 2023, 3,96,000 Indian travellers visited Australia,” Tourism Australia Country Manager, India and Gulf, Nishant Kashikar told PTI.

In terms of source market, India has become the fifth largest inbound market for Tourism Australia from being the seventh in 2024, he said.

"New Zealand is the largest inbound market for Tourism Australia followed by China, the US and the UK. India has overtaken Japan and Singapore from the pre-Covid levels in 2019, to rank fifth largest source market," Kashikar said.

When it came to spending, Kashikar said, Indians are at number 5 after China, the US, the UK and New Zealand.

"Indians not just travelled to Australia, but they also spent a significant sum and contributed to the Australian economy. And the total spend in the calendar year 2024 was Australian Dollar (AUD) 2.6 billion and the per capita spend of Indians was almost AUD 6,200," he added.

There was a boost to tourism mainly due to direct connectivity between India and Australia with 19 direct flights weekly and speed and ease of getting a visa for corporates, he said.

"Air India operates daily direct flights from Delhi to Sydney and Melbourne and Qantas, and five times a week out of Bengaluru to Sydney, Kashikar said, adding, “Malaysia Airlines…have improved their connectivity from six cities into almost close to 10 cities now from India." When asked about the possibility of connecting more Indian cities directly with Australia, he said, Tourism Australia has identified 13 new direct flight routes based on IATA's (International Air Transport Association) research.

"We had commissioned IATA to research new potential direct routes between India and Australia, according to which there were 13 new direct flights.

"This includes Bombay-Sydney, Delhi-Brisbane, Delhi-Adelaide, Amritsar-Brisbane, Amritsar-Sydney, Amritsar-Melbourne, Bengaluru-Melbourne, Cochin-Melbourne, Hyderabad-Sydney and Melbourne, Ahmedabad-Sydney and Melbourne and Chennai-Sydney and Melbourne. So, there were like 13 new routes, which could be commenced between now and up till 2030," he added.

Talking about visas, Kashikar explained that the entire process is digitised, online and there are no biometrics or interviews involved.

"In the electronic lodgement of visa applications, which takes around 2 weeks processing time, business or MICE travellers get up to a five-year multiple entry visa, while tourists will get a three-year multiple entry visa," he said.

In 2025, Kashikar said, "Our focus is on the high-yielding Indian traveller, those who travel out of the region, between the age group of 24 to 44 years. They are the ones who will stay longer, have the potential to spend more and contribute significantly to the Australian economy." This year, Tourism Australia is focusing on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), sporting events and honeymooners, he said.

"We are also focusing on attracting Indian tourists for sporting events and honeymoon. We're looking forward to yet another record year for Tourism Australia in 2025," he added. PTI SM SHW