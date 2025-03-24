About 18 lakh new registrations made under ESI scheme in Jan

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A total of 18.19 lakh new employees were added under the ESI scheme in January, a year-on-year rise of 2.34 per cent, an official statement said on Monday.

Of this, 8.67 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted 47.66 per cent of the new registrations, Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

"The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 18,19,219 new employees have been added in the month of January 2025," it said.

In January last year, 17,77,480 registration were made under the scheme.

The statement said 3.65 lakh female employees enrolled in the ESI scheme in January 2025.

Besides, a total of 85 transgender employees have got registered under the ESI scheme in January 2025 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

As per the statement, 27,805 new establishments were brought under the social security ambit of the ESI scheme in January 2025, ensuring social security to more workers. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU