About 31 lakh MT wheat, 5 lakh MT mustard procured in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) A total of 31.52 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured across Haryana.

A government spokesperson on Thursday said during the currently ongoing procurement of crops, which began on April 1, wheat has been procured from more than 2 lakh farmers till April 16, and an amount of Rs 1,400 crore has been transferred directly into their bank accounts.

Last year, 18.24 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured till April 16.

The purchase of mustard has also been started in the state from March 15 during the Rabi marketing season 2025-26.

The work of purchasing mustard is being done by two procurement agencies in the state - HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

The spokesperson said till April 16 this year, 4.93 lakh metric tonnes of mustard have been procured by the procurement agencies in the state.

The state government has procured mustard from 1.71 lakh farmers and an amount of Rs 1,843 crore has been transferred directly to their bank accounts, he added.

He said the government is committed to buying every grain of the farmers' crop.