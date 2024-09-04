About 50 pc Gen Z prefer solar solutions, followed by Millennials at 46 pc: Survey

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A recent survey conducted to gauge awareness about clean energy sources revealed about 50 per cent of Gen Z respondents prefer solar solutions, followed by Millennials at 46 per cent.

The report is based on a survey of 4,318 respondents among four age cohorts across 5 metros -- Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and 8 non-metros -- Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna, conducted between February 2024 to March 2024.

Gen Z refers to those who are in the age group of 18-22 years, Millennials 23-38 years, Gen X 39-54 years and baby boomers 55-76.

Luminous Power Technologies MD and CEO Preeti Baja,j in a statement, said, "Owing to this shift in needs and demand trends, the Solar spectrum of New India gave us a clear picture to understand the changing consumer perceptions, limitations and opportunities that remain unaddressed around the sphere of solar energy adoption".

The study showcased that awareness of alternatives to traditional energy sources is on the rise among Indians.

As much as 97 per cent of respondents in India do not have a solar rooftop system installed in their homes.

In terms of accessibility, the survey revealed that 28 per cent of baby boomers consider solar energy solutions inaccessible, while millennials report the least difficulty, with only 21 per cent expressing concerns.

Gen X and Gen Z follow closely, with 23 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, indicating inaccessibility.

Most respondents agreed that the shortage of specialised skills and skilled labour is a major roadblock for a seamless transition to solar solutions.