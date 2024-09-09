About 830 exhibitors from 29 nations to participate in electronics value chain event this week

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Around 830 exhibitors from 29 countries are expected to participate in the 2024 edition of 'electronica India' and 'productronica India' to be held from September 11-13.

The event organised by global exhibitor Messe Muenchen India (MMI) will be held at the India Expo Mart Limited, Greater Noida, a statement said. In the last edition, the number of exhibitors was 589.

The event will create a transformative platform that integrates the entire electronics value chain.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO of MMI said the upcoming event is a clear testament to the expanding global stature of the Indian electronics sector.

This heightened global involvement not only emphasizes the growing opportunities for innovation and collaboration but also cements India’s role as a key hub for technological progress and strategic partnerships in the industry, he added.

Around 50,000 business visitors are expected in this edition, up from 39,133 in the last one, it said.