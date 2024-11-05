About 870 cooperative societies computerised in Himachal: Deputy CM

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) Around 870 cooperative societies in Himachal Pradesh have already been computerised, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said while chairing a review meeting of the Cooperative Department on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Claiming that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to almost complete the computerisation of cooperative societies, he said the move is aimed at improving transparency and eliminating the risk of irregularities.

Key priorities and strategies to strengthen cooperative institutions across the state were also discussed in the meeting, a statement issued here said.

Emphasising the commitment of the state government to modernise cooperative societies, the Deputy Chief Minister issued directives to further enhance the infrastructure of cooperative institutions, recognising their vital role in the state's economic growth.

Advertisment

He highlighted the proactive steps taken by the Cooperative Department to support the societies positioning them as key contributors to economic stability and also lauded the role of cooperative societies as key contributors in rural and women empowerment thus boosting the local economy. PTI BPL BAL BAL