Abundant opportunities for investors in Rajasthan: CM

Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed confidence in Rajasthan's investment potential, underscoring abundant opportunities for investors in the state.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitate a conducive environment for both domestic and international investments.

Chairing a high-level meeting focused on preparations for the 'Rajasthan Investment Summit-2024', Sharma directed officials to ensure meticulous planning and rigorous oversight throughout the event.

He stressed that agreements signed during the summit must translate into tangible actions on the ground.

Sharma emphasised on effective coordination between departments for the summit's successful execution, top-notch hospitality for attending investors. He urged officers to craft a comprehensive action plan to enhance global visibility and discourse surrounding the summit.

Recognising the importance of a streamlined single-window system for investment services, Sharma instructed officials to expedite the resolution of investment cases using available resources efficiently.

He highlighted the global influence of Rajasthanis abroad and encouraged their active participation and investment in the state's growth.

Sharma also discussed the upcoming 'PM Ekta Malls' initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing plans for the 'Rajasthan Unity Mall' in Jaipur to promote high-quality indigenous products and support rural artisans. PTI SDA TRB