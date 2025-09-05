Academically Global launches PharmaHackers 2025, offers Rs 1 cr seed funding

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) EdTech platform Academically Global on Friday announced the launch of PharmaHackers 2025 competition for pharmacy students and professionals, offering a seed funding of Rs 1 crore for the most innovative startup idea.

The event, coinciding with World Pharmacists Day on September 25, promises to be a game-changer for young minds in the pharmacy field, according to a statement from Academically Global.

"Along with the Rs 1 crore seed funding for the best and most innovative startup idea, winners will also receive rewards worth Rs 15 lakhs,” it added.

The competition provides a platform to celebrate the potential of pharmacy professionals, build their confidence, and showcase ideas that can change the future of healthcare, the company said.

“By providing seed funding of up to Rs 1 crore, we are creating a launchpad for ideas that can truly transform the industry and inspire the next generation of leaders,” Akram Ahmad, Founder of Academically Global, said. PTI MSS MR