Accel teams up with Google AI futures fund on Atoms AI Cohort 2026 for Indian founders

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Global venture firm Accel has struck a partnership with Google through the Google AI Futures Fund (AIFF) to launch the 2026 AI cohort under its Atoms program.

Under the alliance, Accel and Google will co-invest in founders in India building frontier AI companies.

This would also be extended to Indian diaspora founders building for India and the world, according to a release.

"This first-of-its-kind collaboration from Google will induce capital and confidence in Indian AI builders and marks a pivotal moment for India's AI ecosystem, combining Accel's startup-building expertise with Google's frontier research, infrastructure, and deep technical support," the release said.

The 2026 Atoms AI Cohort will support each startup with up to USD 2 million in co-investment.

Accel will be investing up to USD 1 million in each firm, and it will be matched by Google AI Futures Fund (with up to USD 1 million).

This will accelerate the momentum Indian AI startups are riding currently, while increasing global recognition.

"Over the past decade, India has moved from being a services-led economy to a hub for product innovation, building companies that compete on a global stage. Its deep technical talent, the challenge of serving a billion users, and a culture of bold entrepreneurship together create a strong foundation for AI-led innovation," the release said.

Beyond capital, founders will gain access to up to USD 350,000 in compute credits across Google Cloud, Gemini, and DeepMind resources, along with early access to Gemini and DeepMind models, APIs, and experimental features.

The program includes direct support from Google Labs and DeepMind research teams with co-development opportunities, monthly mentorship sessions with Accel partners and Google technical leads, and immersion experiences in London and the Bay Area, including participation in Google I/O.

Founders will also benefit from marketing amplification through Accel and Google's global channels and access to the Atoms founder network and Google's AI builder ecosystem.

Notably, founders will have complete flexibility in model choice and can build using Gemini or whichever models best suit their use cases.

Accel has backed over 40 companies through Accel Atoms, and these startups have collectively raised over USD 300 million in follow-on funding in their journey of building category-defining businesses. PTI MBI DR DR