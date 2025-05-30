Accel to host AI summit on June 4; top founders, global investors to discuss AI vision

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Global venture capital firm Accel will host the second edition of its flagship AI summit, 'Engineering India’s AI Advantage', on June 4 in Bengaluru.

The power-packed event will see top founders, researchers, big tech leadership, policymakers, and global investors converge to discuss and drive the agenda for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) from India, the firm said in a release.

The by-invite-only summit, designed as one of the most exclusive gatherings of AI visionaries, assumes significance as India’s AI market is projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2027, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25 per cent, according to industry body NASSCOM.

With access to proprietary datasets and a new wave of vertical AI companies, Indian startups are increasingly positioned to deliver futuristic innovation across healthcare, financial services, retail, and more.

“India’s AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with application-layer AI now delivering real value to enterprises,” Prayank Swaroop, partner at Accel, said in the statement.

Founders are leveraging India’s data advantage to build differentiated, domain-specific models, Swaroop said, adding that the upcoming summit is about spotlighting that momentum and building the frameworks to scale global AI companies from India.

Among those attending are Ashish Vaswani (co-founder and CEO, Essential AI), Abhishek Singh (additional secretary, MeitY), Balaraman Ravindran (IIT Madras), Geetha Manjunath (founder and CEO, Health Analytix), Kalika Bali (senior principal researcher, Microsoft Research India) and Sharad Sanghi (CEO, Neysa).

"The summit will also feature the unveiling of the inaugural Forbes x Accel AI list, celebrating Indian-origin AI pioneers across research, entrepreneurship, and industry," the release said. PTI MBI MIN MIN