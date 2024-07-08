Accenture acquires Excelmax Technologies to deepen silicon design, engineering edge

New Delhi, July 8 (PTI) Accenture on Monday announced the acquisition ofExcelmax Technologies, a Bengaluru-based semiconductor design services provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Mahesh Zurale, global lead - Advanced Technology Centers Global Network at Accenture said the acquisition of Excelmax Technologies "brings approximately 450 highly skilled silicon professionals to our Advanced Technology Centers in India".

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Accenture acquires Excelmax Technologies to expand silicon design and engineering capabilities," a release said.

Excelmax provides custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, data centres, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational platforms that enable edge AI deployments to clients in the automotive, telecom and high-tech industries.

"The semiconductor market is experiencing a surge in demand for silicon design engineering, driven by the proliferation of data centres and the increasing use of AI and edge computing," it said adding this is further fuelled by the growing consumer appetite for electronics, which, in turn, is driving new investments in the chip design space.

Excelmax - founded in 2019 - offers semiconductor solutions from design to detailed physical layout ready for manufacturing, and full turnkey execution.

The company adds about 450 professionals to Accenture in key areas such as emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design and verification, expanding Accenture’s ability to help global clients accelerate edge computing innovation, according to the release. PTI MBI MBI MR