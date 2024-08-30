Accenture appoints Arundhati Chakraborty as group chief executive of Accenture Operations

New Delhi: Global professional services firm Accenture on Friday named Arundhati Chakraborty as group chief executive of Accenture Operations, effective from September 1.

Chakraborty replaces Yusuf Tayob, who will now chair the global Communications, Media & Technology industry practices at Accenture.

"With incredibly deep expertise in partnering with clients to drive large-scale transformations in their operations, Arundhati is uniquely positioned to lead this critical part of our business. Arundhati’s commitment to developing talent and new services based on gen AI and automation make her the ideal leader for our Operations business," said Accenture CEO Julie Sweet.