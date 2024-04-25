Accenture introduces adoption assistance support for employees in India

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Tech giant Accenture in India on Thursday launched an adoption assistance programme to provide financial help to employees for adoption-related expenses.

Advertisment

Each Accenture employee can avail of the benefit towards two instances of adoption, the company said in a statement. The company has about 300,000 employees in the country.

"Our Adoption Assistance programme builds on our robust initiatives that enable our people in India at various stages of their parenting journeys, and we remain committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all," Lakshmi C, Managing Director and Lead-Human Resources, Accenture in India, said.

The company however did not reveal the allowance cap.

Advertisment

***** IHG Hotels & Resorts inks pact for 300-key InterContinental Hyderabad Neopolis * Global hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts on Thursday announced the signing of a management agreement with Brigade Group for a 300-key InterContinental Hyderabad Neopolis in Telangana.

"We are once again delighted to partner with Brigade Enterprises to introduce our luxury & lifestyle brand, InterContinental to the city of Hyderabad. The property is slated to open in 2029," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain, said in a statement.

***** TPDDL holds Urja Arpan conclave for energy conservation and sustainable development * Power discom TPDDL organised an "Urja Arpan" conclave focusing on demand side management journey of the company and efficient consumption of electricity, a spokesperson of the company said on Thursday.

Urja Arpan initiative reinforces commitment of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) towards sustainable development and energy conservation, said Gajanan Kale, Chief Executive Officer of the discom.

"Through our collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, we aim to empower individuals and communities to make conscious choices towards creating a greener tomorrow," he said. PTI ANK SM VIT TRB TRB