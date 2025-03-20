Accenture logs USD 16.7 bn in revenue in Q2; narrows revenue outlook for FY25

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) IT services and consulting firm Accenture on Thursday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to USD 16.7 billion in December-February period, in line with the company's guided range of USD 16.2 billion to USD 16.8 billion.

The Ireland-headquartered firm narrowed the lower band of its full-year revenue growth outlook to 5-7 per cent in local currency, from 4-7 per cent earlier.

Accenture operates on a September-August fiscal calendar.

"Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were USD 16.66 billion, an increase of 5 per cent in US dollars and 8.5 per cent in local currency, and were at the top end of the company's guided range of USD 16.2 billion to USD 16.8 billion.

"The foreign-exchange impact for the quarter was approximately negative 3.0 per cent, compared with the negative 2.5 per cent assumption provided in the company's first-quarter earnings release," a company said in a regulatory filing.

The Americas contributed the largest share to the total revenue, amounting to USD 8.55 billion. Following this, the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) generated USD 5.80 billion, while the Asia-Pacific region accounted for USD 2.30 billion.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 29.9 per cent, against 30.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

New bookings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totalled USD 20.91 billion, reflecting a 3 per cent decline in US dollars. This amount comprised USD 10.47 billion from consulting services and USD 10.44 billion from managed services.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate that we continue to deliver on our strategy to lead reinvention for our clients and return to strong growth in FY25, with broad-based growth across markets, industries, and the types of work our clients seek from us.

"The trust and confidence in our unique strengths and capabilities is reflected in 32 clients with quarterly bookings greater than USD 100 million and we are very pleased to have another milestone quarter in Gen AI with USD 1.4 billion in new bookings," Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said.

Accenture expects revenues in the range of USD 16.9 billion to USD 17.5 billion in the third quarter of FY25.

The company's global employee count at the end of the quarter stood at over 801,000. PTI ANK DRR