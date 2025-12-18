Accenture Q1 revenue rises 6 pc to USD 18.7 billion

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Accenture, an IT services and consulting company with a significant workforce in India, on Thursday reported a 6 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to USD 18.7 billion in the September-November quarter of FY26, landing at the top of the company's guided range.

Accenture follows a September-August financial year.

Revenues from the Americas increased 4 per cent to USD 9.08 billion, EMEA rose 8 per cent to stand at USD 6.94 billion, while Asia Pacific contributed USD 2.73 billion, growing by 7 per cent.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 33.1 per cent, compared to 32.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Accenture recorded advanced AI bookings of USD 2.2 billion in Q1 (up 76 per cent YoY) with over 1,300 advanced AI clients to date, and revenues of USD 1.1 billion (up 120 per cent YoY). The company noted that it is nearing its goal of 80,000 AI & data professionals.

The firm recorded new bookings totalling USD 20.9 billion, representing a significant 12 per cent increase year-on-year. These bookings included 33 large clients with quarterly bookings exceeding USD 100 million.

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said the results reflect the company's strategy to become the "reinvention partner of choice" for clients.

"I am very pleased with our USD 21 billion in new bookings... We delivered revenue growth of 5 per cent in local currency, at the top of our guided range, while continuing to gain market share. We also strengthened our leadership in advanced AI and deepened our ecosystem partnerships to help clients realize value," Sweet said.

During the quarter, Accenture returned USD 3.3 billion to shareholders and declared a cash dividend of USD 1.63 per share for Q2 FY26 -- December to February -- a 10 per cent increase over the year-ago period. PTI ANK TRB