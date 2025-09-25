Accenture revenue rises 7 pc to USD 17.60 bn in June-Aug

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Accenture, an IT services and consulting company with a significant workforce in India, on Thursday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to USD 17.60 billion in the June-August 2025 quarter.

Accenture follows a September-August financial year.

The revenues reflect a foreign-exchange impact of about 2.5 per cent, the company said in a statement.

"I am very pleased with our 7 per cent growth in fiscal 2025, demonstrating our unique ability to deliver for our clients as they seek our help to reinvent and lead with AI. As clients continue to embrace reinvention to create value and drive financial results and business outcomes, they need help to build their digital core, prepare data and reimagine processes, all while training their people to work in entirely new ways," Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said.

New bookings during the quarter were USD 21.31 billion, an increase of 6 per cent.

The Ireland-headquartered firm posted a 7 per cent increase in full-year revenues to USD 69.7 billion, and said it expects full-year revenue growth in the range of 2-5 per cent in local currency for FY26.

The company said it expects to return at least USD 9.3 billion in cash to shareholders in FY26.

For the first quarter of FY26, Accenture gave a growth guidance of 1-5 per cent, expecting revenues in the range of USD 18.1-18.75 billion. PTI ANK TRB