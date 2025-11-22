Access, data-driven governance, institutional maturity key pillars for Viksit Bharat: CAG

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Highlighting the vital role young civil servants play in shaping governance across sectors, CAG K Sanjay Murthy has outlined three key pillars for Viksit Bharat -- expanding access, promoting data-driven governance, and strengthening institutional maturity in financial management.

The Comptroller & Auditor General of India was delivering the Viksit Bharat talk at the 100th Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, on Friday evening.

Addressing the 660 participating officer trainees, Murthy explained how data-driven governance enhances institutional accountability and improvement.

He noted that although many Indian institutions initially hesitated to participate in global rankings such as QS and Times Higher Education, their eventual engagement revealed crucial insights into research quality, employability outcomes, gender representation, and SDG-linked performance.

He cited examples where systematic data collection, improved employer outreach, and better documentation enabled universities to rise significantly in global rankings. Such datasets, whether generated by national bodies, ministries, or global institutions, serve as essential tools for administrators to diagnose gaps, design interventions, and monitor progress across sectors.

He asked the young officers to strengthen financial transparency, ensure proper account maintenance, and build resilient institutional structures to leverage funding opportunities.

The CAG advised the officers to remain humble, be accessible to citizens, be receptive to the wisdom of experienced colleagues, and be committed to eliminating avoidable administrative bottlenecks that hinder transparency and public trust.

He reminded them that their integrity, competence, and willingness to learn will ultimately determine the quality of governance they provide.

Murthy also inaugurated the Khel Mahotsav (Sports Meet) of the 100th Common Foundation Course.