Access pass for fishing in country's EEZ to be launched in Gujarat's Veraval

Gandhinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will launch the access pass framework for fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for organisations at Veraval in Gujarat on Friday, an official said.

The access pass to be launched by the Union minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will provide legal, transparent, and sustainable entry into India's EEZ, enabling fishers to harness high-value marine resources, particularly tuna and other deep-sea species, while ensuring compliance with international standards of traceability and certification, a state government release said on Thursday.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the governance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this initiative represents a move to empower traditional and small-scale fishers, cooperatives, Self Help Groups and Fish Farmer Producer Organizations, the release said.

India, with its 11,099 kilometre coastline and EEZ spanning 24 lakh square kilometres, is endowed with immense marine wealth, yet most fishing activity remains confined to 40-50 nautical miles, the release said.

The Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the EEZ Rules, 2025, notified on November 4, 2025, under the Territorial Waters, Continental Shelf, Exclusive Economic Zone and Other Maritime Zones Act, 1976, provide a robust legal and institutional framework to expand fishing operations responsibly into the EEZ, it said.

"This framework strengthens monitoring, compliance, and safety, while enhancing incomes and livelihoods across the fisheries value chain. It also supports India's seafood export competitiveness, which stood at Rs 62,408 crore in FY 2024-25, positioning India as the world's second-largest producer of fisheries and aquaculture," the release said.

Veraval is already a major fisheries processing and export hub, and has been strategically chosen for this launch, it added.

The Union government has envisaged the development of 34 fisheries production and processing clusters nationwide, with Veraval playing a pivotal role in advancing seafood exports, value addition, and modern processing infrastructure, the release pointed out.

"This initiative aligns with the government's Blue Economy vision, ensuring that the benefits of India's seafood exports accrue directly to fishers and coastal communities, while unlocking access to premium global markets," the release asserted.

The Exclusive Economic Zone, as defined under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), is a maritime zone extending up to 200 nautical miles from a country's coastline. Within this zone, the nation enjoys exclusive rights to explore, conserve, and utilise marine resources, including fisheries, energy generation, and mineral extraction.

For India, the EEZ spans approximately 24 lakh square kilometres, making it one of the largest marine domains in the world. This vast area represents a critical component of India's natural capital and offers immense opportunities for sustainable fisheries development, livelihood generation, food security, and export growth, the release said.

"The launch of the access pass framework marks a pivotal transition for India's fisheries sector, moving from nearshore-dependent fishing to a future-ready offshore regime. This transformative initiative is designed to enhance fishers' incomes, strengthen seafood exports, promote sustainable resource utilization, and advance India's inclusive Blue Economy," the release noted. PTI KVM PD BNM