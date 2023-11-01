Acclaimed Author Ritu Singal's Inspirational New Book Set to Launch: 'I Decided NOT to Cry ... Life Beyond Loss'

In a momentous announcement, acclaimed motivational speaker and author Ritu Singal is all set to inspire readers once again with her upcoming book, "I Decided NOT to Cry ... Life Beyond Loss- The Wife, The Mother, The Entrepreneur." This highly anticipated release is scheduled for a grand launch on December 20th in Mumbai.

Advertisment

Ritu Singal's latest book, "I Decided NOT to Cry," promises to touch hearts and empower souls with its profound exploration of life beyond loss. The book delves into the multifaceted roles that women play – as wives, mothers, and entrepreneurs – and how they navigate the challenges life throws their way. With a narrative that is both relatable and uplifting, Ritu Singal's storytelling mirrors the complexities of everyday existence.

Ritu Singal, renowned for her motivational talks and empowering words, has already left an indelible mark with her previous work, "A Story Can Change Your Life." With her latest offering, she delves even deeper into the complexities of everyday life, offering unique perspectives and relatable characters that captivate the reader's heart and soul.

"I am thrilled to share this transformative journey with readers and am eagerly anticipating the book launch. It's a celebration of resilience and the limitless possibilities of life," says Ritu Singal.

The grand launch of "I Decided NOT to Cry" in Mumbai on December 20th promises to be a momentous event, welcoming readers and admirers to delve into this extraordinary narrative. In a world where inspiration is needed more than ever, Ritu Singal's upcoming book promises to be a source of hope and motivation.

(Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.). PTI PWR PWR