Accor appoints Ranju Alex as South Asia CEO

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Hospitality player Accor on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ranju Alex as its CEO for South Asia covering India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, to lead its business and growth strategy in the region.

Accor operates more than 70 hotels in the South Asia region with over 30 hotels in the pipeline.

Ranju previously served as the Regional Vice President for South Asia for Marriott International, running over 170 hotels across the region. She began her career with The Oberoi Group in 1993.

Accor and InterGlobe earlier this year announced the creation of a new joint venture consolidating all their businesses into a single entity/vehicle, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.