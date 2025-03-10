Accord higher precedence to MPs in protocol list: AAP MP Mittal

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Rajya Sabha AAP member Ashok Kumar Mittal on Monday made a case for according higher rank to Members of Parliament in the protocol list.

MPs are currently placed 21st in the Table of Precedence.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the House, Mittal said the matter is related to the pride and respect of MPs.

He said the Government of India has a Table of Precedence, a protocol list.

Mittal pointed out that a Lok Sabha MP on average represent about 25 lakh people while a Rajya Sabha MP represents 60 lakh people.

He further said MPs have 50 per cent votes in the electoral college for election of President of India, and 100 per cent votes in election of Vice Pesident. Even the Prime Minister is selected by the MPs, he said.

Further, MPs make legislations and also monitor the implementation, he said, and added the right to make amendments to the Consitution lies with MPs.

Citing these elements, Mittal asked the government to make amendment to the Table of Precedence and accord at least the 11th rank to MPs in the list.

In his mention in the House, John Brittas (CPI-M) expressed concerns over the opening of the country's off-shore sand blocks for mining by private entities.

Sandosh Kumar P (CPI) spoke on the need to provide affordable cancer treatment to economically weaker sections of society.

He suggested the government should establish a nodal agency dedicated to cancer care. PTI NKD MR