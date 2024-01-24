Ace Group to build first shopping mall near upcoming Noida Airport for Rs 400 crore

Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) Real estate developer Ace Group on Wednesday said it has started work to build the first shopping mall along the Yamuna Expressway near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

The project -- 'Ace YXP' -- will include studio apartments and will be spread over 16,000 sq metres, Ace Group Chairman Ajay Chaudhary said. The project will cost around Rs 400 crore, he said.

It got registered with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) last week, he said.

The project, located in Sector 22D of the Yamuna Expressway Authority, is scheduled for completion by March 2027, the developer said.

"Ace YXP will offer high-street shopping, delectable dining, premium multiplex, next-gen gaming zone, banquet halls for customers, besides studio apartments. Spanning over 16,000 sq metres, it will be the first of its kind experience for users in the Yamuna Expressway region," Chaudhary told PTI.

The developer is upbeat about the growth in the region with influx of infrastructure development, investments, particularly the greenfield Noida International Airport, which is scheduled to start commercial operations by the end of this year." Situated strategically along the Yamuna Expressway, Ace YXP will be just 20 minutes from the airport in Jewar and 40 minutes from the Delhi-Noida Flyway.

"The connectivity will be further enhanced by the world's largest driverless Pod taxi circuit, proposed Metro lines, and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Freeway, making travel a breeze," he said.

The developer also believes that the project's proximity to iconic destinations like the Buddh International Circuit, proposed Olympic City and Film City, will increase footfall in the region in the upcoming months.

"India's next tech hub is practically on the doorstep, and major educational institutions lie within easy reach," Chaudhary said. PTI KIS TRB TRB