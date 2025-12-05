Ace investor Ashish Kacholia invests in TechInvention Lifecare Ltd

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has invested in TechInvention Lifecare Ltd, a vaccine-focussed biotechnology company headquartered in Mumbai.

The investment is to primarily fund the company's upcoming modern manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai, a statement said without disclosing the amount of investment.

The facility is designed to scale up and manufacture vaccines.

Kacholia said he is supporting TechInvention in getting life-saving, innovative vaccines commercialised and reach millions across India and beyond.

Syed S Ahmed, Founder and CEO of TechInvention Lifecare Ltd, said Kacholia's participation is an assurance of the advancement of "our manufacturing facility project titled – Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Counter Measures". PTI RR HVA