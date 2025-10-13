Ace Turtle ties up with Shoppers Stop for Dutch premium denim label G-Star

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Ace Turtle, a tech-led retail operator, has partnered with K Raheja Corp's retail chain Shoppers Stop to sell its Dutch premium denim label G-Star.

The Bengaluru-based company, which recently entered into a licensing agreement with the American brand management firm WHP Global to bring G-Star to India, will have a shop-in-shops presence of the Dutch premium denim at 24 Shoppers Stop retail outlets, said a joint statement.

This partnership combines Ace Turtle’s technology-led retail expertise and Shoppers Stop’s presence of over 100 department stores, scaling G-Star in India, it added.

Ace Turtle CEO Nitin Chhabra said: “This partnership is a key step in our strategy to expand G-STAR’s presence in India. With Shoppers Stop’s strong retail network and customer base, coupled with our technology-driven omnichannel capabilities, we are confident of unlocking the brand’s full potential and catering to the evolving fashion aspirations of Indian consumers.” Shoppers Stop MD and CEO Kavindra Mishra said: "G-Star strengthens our portfolio by bringing international fashion brands that resonate with today’s evolved consumers. This partnership not only gives G-Star the right platform to expand in India but also allows us to deliver on our promise of a seamless shopping experience." PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU