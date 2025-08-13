Acer expands IT hardware manufacturing with new facility in Puducherry

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) IT and technology solutions major Acer has launched a new manufacturing facility in Puducherry in collaboration with Plumage Solutions, aiming to expand domestic production of IT hardware.

The new unit will produce computer monitors, All-in-One desktops, servers, workstations, power adapters, and up to 3 lakh laptops annually, creating high-skill local jobs.

The facility, established under the Centre’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT hardware, marks a key milestone in Acer’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The Plumage group has planned investments of Rs 50 crore over the next three to four years to support Acer’s manufacturing capacity in India.

According to a company statement, the facility will enhance supply chain efficiency, shorten delivery timelines, and enable the delivery of innovative products at competitive price points.

The plant was formally inaugurated by Ministry of Electronics and IT Joint Secretary Sushil Pal in the presence of Acer India President and MD Harish Kohli, Puducherry Industries Secretary A Vikranth Raja, and Plumage Group MD Mukesh Gupta, among others.

Commenting on the launch, Kohli said, “India is not just a key market for Acer, it is a strategic pillar for our future growth. With this new manufacturing facility in Puducherry, we are proud to take another step toward supporting the Government of India’s vision of self-reliance in electronics.” He added that the collaboration with Plumage allows Acer India to bring global processes, cutting-edge technology, and high-quality standards to domestic manufacturing, creating a robust and agile supply chain to serve both domestic and international markets.

The Puducherry facility will cater to domestic and overseas markets and support India’s growing electronics exports. Acer also sees the development as a springboard to deepen engagement with educational institutions, government programmes, and enterprise customers through locally designed and manufactured products.

Acer said the expansion underscores its long-term vision for India, not just as a key market, but as a strategic base for innovation, operations, and product development.

Mukesh Gupta said, "This partnership is more than a commercial arrangement–it is a shared commitment to building a sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem."