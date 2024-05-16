Acer launches its consumer electronics brand Acerpure in India

Bengaluru, May 16 (PTI) Four years after the unveiling of its consumer electronics brand globally, IT and technology solutions giant Acer Group has finally announced the entry of Acerpure in India.

“It took time because India is an important market and required special strategy,” said Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Group.

He was speaking at the launch of the flagship product of its consumer electronics brand – a 65-inch television that promises an immersive viewing experience – in Bengaluru on May 16.

Acer India’s President and Managing Director Harish Kohli said the strategy involved creating a manufacturing ecosystem in India.

“Through our collaboration with Indian company Dixon Technologies, we are poised to usher in a wave of locally manufactured products. This partnership embodies our shared vision of fostering economic growth and technological advancement within the nation,” Kohli said.

While partnerships with local companies are an India-specific strategy, globally the brand builds on its existing strengths – customer-centric innovations, service access and fostering sustainability, President of Acerpure Inc Stanley Kao said.

At the launch, Dixon Technologies Co-founder and Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani and Acer India President and MD Kohli signed the partnership deal.

Vachani said Dixon Technologies’s goal is to manufacture premium consumer products for both domestic and international markets.

Apart from televisions, globally a diverse range of consumer electronics products, including ‘air-circulator’ fans, water purifiers, hand-held vacuum cleaners, robotic vacuum cleaners, hair dryer and styler, are already available in the market.

“The range of products are well received in Japan, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines,” said Hou.

While Hou said the likely competitors of Acerpure are Dyson and Korean water purifier brand Coway, globally known for their high-end gadgets, Acerpure India Director Vasudeva G said that in India the brand is building on its existing reputation of being affordable even while offering cutting-edge solutions.

“For instance, our ‘air circulator’ fans are AI enabled and can adjust its speed according to the drop or increase in air temperatures,” Vasudeva said. The fan starts from Rs 7,490 in India.

"Acerpure represents more than just a product launch, it signifies the dawn of a new era in home appliances and consumer electronics with a key focus on 'Make in India'," said Hou. PTI JR ANE