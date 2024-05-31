ACESO launches ALIP solution to help LIC policyholders

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) ACESO, an insurance intermediary firm, has launches ALIP solution designed for LIC policyholders contemplating policy surrender or experiencing lapses.

ALIP offers key features designed to provide maximum value and benefit to LIC policyholders, the company said in a statement.

The consideration is typically expedited within 48 hours upon completion of all necessary documentation, it said.

Moreover, the entire documentation and KYC process is done online, to the fullest extent possible, minimising hassles for both the policyholder and their LIC agent, it added. PTI DP TRB