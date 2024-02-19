AceVector Group's Stellaro charts offline expansion blueprint for Rangita fashion brand

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Rangita, a direct-to-consumer Indian fashion brand from AceVector Group's Stellaro, has expanded into offline retail space with the launch of two outlets in Andhra Pradesh, and is eyeing 10 more stores in the coming six months in AP and Telangana.

Further, Stellaro Brands will "press the button" on larger scale expansion once a dozen stores take off, Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO of Stellaro Brands told PTI.

The expansion into the physical stores comes after 'Rangita' marked an extensive online presence on platforms like Amazon, AJIO, Flipkart, Myntra, and Tata Cliq.

Rangita's move into physical retail signals a new chapter in its growth plans, Chakrawarti said, adding it entails wider expansion across India, starting with a strategic focus on the southern market.

The expansion to the next 10 stores initially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will ensure that the logistics flow is smoother, and comes on the heels of the strong response that the first two stores in AP garnered when they opened up recently.

"...That is why we are doing the next 10 stores around the same geography so that we can do it in a more smooth manner. Once these are successful, that is when we will look at expanding rapidly all across," he said.

Rangita's first two stores are now operational in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and target women looking for affordable and trendy ethnic fashion choices.

The physical stores will complement Rangita's online reach, allowing the brand to offer an omnichannel experience where users can seamlessly move between physical and online stores.

This will allow users in physical stores to access the entire online catalog and will also allow online shoppers to visit nearby stores to experience and buy the merchandise. PTI MBI DR