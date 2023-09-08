Achieved sourcing of 80 pc materials through local supply chain: Godrej & Boyce

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Godrej & Boyce on Friday said it has achieved 80 per cent sourcing of materials through the domestic supply chain.

Advertisment

"The stride underscores the company's relentless dedication to strengthening the Make in India initiative," a statement from Godrej & Boyce said.

The company has entered into partnerships with over 750 domestic suppliers, the statement said, adding that the company has plans to deepen its engagement with them in the next three years.

The initiative is aligned with Godrej & Boyce's vision of building a self-reliant ecosystem in the manufacturing sector by equipping suppliers with indigenous skills, it added. PTI KRH TRB TRB TRB