Achyut Ghatak takes charge as Director (Technical) of Coal India

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd on Friday said Achyut Ghatak has taken over as its Director (Technical).

Ghatak succeeds B Veera Reddy who stepped down in August last year on attaining the age of superannuation.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) Chairman P M Prasad held the additional charge during the intervening period, the maharatna firm said in a statement.

Prior to stepping into the Director's post, Ghatak was with Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, Ranchi, a mine consultancy arm of CIL. He also worked in CIL's corporate headquarters as General Manager, Project Monitoring and Corporate Planning.

"Ramping up the coal production, embracing the latest emerging technologies and strengthening the coal transportation system, especially the eco-friendly first mile connectivity projects and giving impetus to R&D will be the priority concerns," Ghatak said.

Ghatak has nearly two-decades of experience in mechanised underground mines. He also had a key role in formulating and implementing the underground vision plan of CIL as well as preparing the roadmap for one billion tonnes of coal production.

He began his career as a Junior Executive Trainee in 1989 in Western Coalfields Ltd, the coal producing subsidiary of CIL. PTI SID DRR