ACI appoints SGK Kishore as president for APAC, Middle East

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) SGK Kishore, a senior GMR Group executive, has been appointed the new president for the Asia Pacific and Middle East of the world airport operators' apex body, Airport Council International (ACI), effective January 1 next year.

Kishore, currently the executive director and chief innovation officer at GMR Airports, will succeed Emmanuel Menanteau, Board Director of Cambodia Airports/Regional Director, VINCI Airports, GMR group said in a statement.

As President of Hong-Kong headquarterd ACI-APAC & MID, he will be at the forefront of supporting and driving growth in the region, it stated.

According to the GMR group, Kishore's leadership will focus on enhancing regional standards, fostering collaboration among members, and addressing challenges unique to this rapidly expanding aviation landscape.

This appointment further reinforces India's influence within ACI APAC & MID, supporting global partnerships that drive innovation, sustainability, and economic progress across member airports, it said.

ACI APAC & MID represents the interests of over 600 airports in 47 member countries/territories.

Menanteau said he was confident of the ACI-Asia Pacific and Middle East will continue to be a powerful advocate for the regions' airports under the new leadership.

The Asia-Pacific & Middle East region is projected to experience rapid growth in air travel, with passenger traffic estimated to grow from the current 3.4 billion to 9.7 billion by 2042 -- nearly half of global passenger traffic, according to the statement.

Indian aviation is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally. It is currently the third largest domestic market globally.

GMR Group said Kishore's appointment marks a significant milestone in the Indian aviation industry. It is also a testimony of the game changer that India has been in the aviation landscape and this representation in a prestigious world forum such as ACI APAC & MID is a welcome move, it said. PTI IAS TRB