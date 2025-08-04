ACL Airshop, IndiGo in pact for pallet management, logistics services

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) ULD services and cargo control product package services provider ACL Airshop on Monday announced a strategic pact with domestic carrier IndiGo for standardised pallet management and logistics services.

The agreement covers both cargo and growing passenger operations, marking ACL Airshop's official expansion into the Indian subcontinent, a statement said.

Ultra load device (ULD), which could be either an aircraft container or a combination of an aircraft pallet and an aircraft pallet net, is used for grouping and restraining cargo, mail and baggage for air transport.

The partnership will involve the supply and management of the IndiGo ULD fleet to meet their current and future operations.

It also includes maintenance and repair services, access to the ACL Airshop network and short-term fleet, as well as bringing next-generation tracking technology to the IndiGo ULD fleet, the statement said.

"The strategic partnership not only reinforces our position as a global ULD management services leader but also allows us to support IndiGo wherever their growth journey takes them," ACL Airshop CEO Bernhard Kindelbacher said.

"As our requirement for ULDs grows, we have partnered with ACL Airshop. They could quickly and efficiently respond to IndiGo's requirements and were fully operational in a short span of just two months," said Mark Sutch, Chief Commercial Officer for cargo at IndiGo. PTI IAS RAM TRB