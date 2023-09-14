ACMA appoints Shradha Suri Marwah as its President for 2023-25 term

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Auto component industry body ACMA on Thursday named Shradha Suri Marwah as its new President for a two-year term.

Marwah is the Chairperson and Managing Director of auto component maker Subros.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) also announced Vikrampati Singhania as the new Vice President for the 2023-25 term.

"Marwah brings with her a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in the automotive sector. Her visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to excellence, and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable to the growth and development of our industry," ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said in a statement.

ACMA represents over 850 manufacturers, which contribute more than 90 per cent of the auto component industry's turnover in the organised sector. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL