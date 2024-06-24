ACMA Budget wishlist: Incentivise capex, rationalise GST rates on EVs, components

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Auto components industry body ACMA on Monday called for incentivising capex expenditure, increasing depreciation rates on plant and machinery and rationalising GST rates on EVs and its components, ahead of the upcoming Budget 2024-25.

In its recommendations submitted to the Ministry of Finance and the nodal ministry for automotive industry, the Ministry of Heavy Industries, ACMA also asked the government for clarification of tax deductions on business benefits and perquisites under Section 194R while suggesting an amnesty scheme for resolving legacy disputes under customs laws.

ACMA said it has proposed several key measures to further bolster the sector.

"These include incentivising capex expenditure by reintroducing additional investment allowance provision, increasing depreciation rates on plant and machinery in the auto component industry from 15 per cent to 25 per cent, and rationalising GST rates on EVs and its components," ACMA said in a statement.

ACMA President & CMD Subros Ltd, Shradha Suri Marwah, said, "ACMA is looking forward to a growth-oriented budget with continued thrust on reforms and infrastructure development. Schemes such as the PLI have been of great support to the automotive industry, and we are hopeful that such measures will be continued." PTI RKL MR