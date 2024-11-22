ACME Cleantech, Germany's BASF partner for supply of green ammonia to European markets

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Homegrown ACME Cleantech and Germany-based chemical company BASF have signed an initial agreement to supply green ammonia to European markets.

ACME Cleantech is looking to set up green hydrogen and green ammonia projects at Tuticorin and Gopalpur in India, while at Duqm in Oman, the work is in progress for similar projects.

ACME Cleantech and BASF have signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) to supply green ammonia to Europe and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore further collaboration in the green ammonia business, ACME Group said.

"This partnership aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation, covering the entire value chain from production to market development," it said.

The collaboration drives cross-border collaboration, reinforces both the region's commitment to decarbonisation and accelerates the adoption of green hydrogen and ammonia, the company said.

ACME Cleantech is one of the largest renewable energy producers and among the top 10 renewable energy players in India.