ACME Eco Clean Energy commissions 2nd phase of 100MW wind power project

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) ACME Eco Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has commissioned the 16 MW second phase of its 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat.

With the development, ACME Eco Clean Energy has achieved a commissioned capacity of 44 MW of the 100 MW project located at Titoda village in Sayla district of the state.

Gurugram-based ACME Solar is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) and hybrid solutions. PTI ABI ABI MR