ACME Group appoints Jitendra Agrwal as COO manufacturing biz

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Renewable energy player ACME Group on Monday announced the appointment of Jitendra Agrawal as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the manufacturing business.

The company further said it has set up a separate entity under ACME Group to operate its renewable equipment manufacturing business.

"We are committed to scaling up this business through new capacity-enhancing investments, strengthening our portfolio and investing in manufacturing capacity," Agrawal said.

Gurugram-based ACME Group has an operational solar capacity of 2,700 MW. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL