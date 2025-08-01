ACME Group gets LoA for green ammonia production project

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) ACME Group on Friday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a green ammonia production project under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) scheme.

Under the LoA, the company will supply 75,000 metric tonnes of green ammonia annually to Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, one of India’s largest chemicals and fertilizer companies, at its facility in Paradeep, Odisha, for a period of 10 years, ACME said in a statement.

The ACME Group participated in the reverse auction held on July 29, 2025, through its entity ACME Cleantech Solutions.

According to the statement, the ACME Group has received the LoA for a significant green ammonia production project by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the SIGHT Scheme Mode-2A, Tranche-I.

The LoA confirms ACME Group’s selection through a competitive cost-based bidding process.

The agreed price for green ammonia supply at the delivery point is Rs 55.75 per kilogram.

This landmark award is a significant step towards accelerating the adoption of clean energy and decarbonising the hard-to-abate sectors in India.

Anil Kumar Taparia, Chief Operating Officer of ACME Group’s Green Hydrogen & Ammonia, SBU, said in the statement, "We look forward to swiftly commissioning the facility and delivering clean ammonia to Paradeep Phosphates, thereby contributing to India’s rapidly evolving green energy ecosystem." ACME Cleantech Solutions will begin delivering green ammonia to Paradeep Phosphates Limited in 36 months from the signing of the Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement (GAPA) with SECI.

This project is a critical step forward in ACME’s strategy to lead India’s renewable energy transformation and marks a major milestone in the commercialisation of green hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia. PTI KKS 1.0.0 DR DR