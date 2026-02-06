ACME Solar bags 301/1204 MWh FDRE project from SECI

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) ACME Solar has secured a 301/1,204 megawatt hour firm and dispatchable renewable energy project project from state-owned SECI.

A Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project integrates advanced solar, wind and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand.

In a statement on Friday, ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar) announced it has secured a 301 MW/1,204 MWh megawatt hour assured peak supply SECI FDRE-VII project in an e-reverse auction conducted on Thursday (February 5, 2026). The bid requires supply of 4 MWh per MW of contracted capacity for any four hours each day only during the non solar hours, while ensuring availability of 70 per cent on monthly and 85 per cent on annual basis.

The formal Letter of Award is expected to be signed soon with SECI.

Following this win, ACME Solar's diversified portfolio stands at 8,071 MW contracted capacity spanning solar, wind, storage, hybrid, FDRE and RTC (round the clock) solutions.

ACME Solar further said "ICRA Limited has assigned an AA-/Stable credit rating to ACME Sikar Solar Pvt Ltd (ASSPL) for Rs 1,209 crore long term debt."