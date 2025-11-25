Acme Solar bags energy storage project from SECI

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings (Acme Solar) on Tuesday signed a pact with state-owned SECI to set up a 200 MW solar project with an energy storage system.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2027, Acme Solar said in a regulatory filing.

"Wholly-owned subsidiary ACME Platinum Urja Pvt Ltd has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI for its 200 MW solar with 100 MW/400 MWh ESS project at a tariff of Rs 3.42 per unit," it said.

Under the project, ACME Solar is required to supply power with an annual capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 25-27 per cent during solar hours.

The company will also have to ensure a minimum availability of 70 per cent on a monthly basis and 85 per cent on an annual basis during the evening peak hours. PTI ABI ABI SHW