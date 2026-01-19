Acme Solar begins operation of 68-MW capacity of 100-MW wind project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Renewable energy company ACME Solar said it has started operations of a 68-MW energy generation capacity of a 100-MW wind power project at Surendranagar in Gujarat.

The project is being commissioned in a phased manner through subsidiary ACME Eco Clean Energy Pvt Ltd, ACME Solar said in a statement.

With the addition of 12 MW capacity in the last phase, the wind project's total operational capacity reached 68 MW out of the total 100 MW, it said.

The electricity generated from the project will be sold through a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between ACME Eco Clean and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

This wind power project has been financed through Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

Gurugram-based ACME Solar Holdings Limited (ACME Solar) is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

The company has an operational capacity of 2,958 MW and an under-construction capacity of 4,562 MW, including 15 GWh of BESS (battery energy storage system) installation.