ACME Solar, CESC bag round-the-clock power projects from REMC

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings and CESC Ltd on Wednesday announced securing orders for two renewable energy projects from REMC Ltd.

Both companies have secured the projects at a tariff of Rs 4.35 per unit for the projects' entire duration of 25 years.

It has been awarded a Letter of Award for a 130-MW renewable energy round-the-clock power project by REMC Limited, ACME Solar Holdings said in the filing.

CESC said its subsidiary Purvah Green Power Private Limited (Purvah) has been granted an LoA from REMC Ltd for the supply of 180-MW round-the-clock power.

REMC, under the Ministry of Railways, is engaged in the power, new, and renewable energy sectors. PTI ABI HVA