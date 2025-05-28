ACME Solar commissions 1st phase of 26.4-MW wind energy project in Gujarat

New Delhi: ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday said it has commissioned the first phase of 26.4 MW of its maiden 50 MW wind power project in Shapar, Gujarat.

With this, the company's total operational capacity has increased to 2,731.4 MW from 2,705 MW earlier, it said in a statement.

The current commissioning of 26.4 MW is part of the 50 MW ACME Pokhran wind project to be fully commissioned in phases, it said.

The project has been financed through Power Finance Corporation (PFC) & constructed through in-house EPC, deploying Envision 3.3 MW turbines, according to the statement.

The clean energy harnessed through the project is pooled at a 33/ 220 kV pooling station and stepped up for evacuation to the Shapar sub-station using a dedicated single circuit 220 kV transmission line, the statement said.

This project will share the sub-station with ACME Solar's other upcoming 100 MW wind power project, which is currently in the advanced stages of construction.

The power generated from the project will be sold through a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between ACME Pokhran and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

ACME Solar Holdings is an integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW spanning solar, wind, Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), and hybrid solutions.

The latest development expanded ACME's operational capacity to 2,731.4 MW with another 4,238.6 MW at various stages of implementation.