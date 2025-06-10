ACME Solar commissions 75 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan

New Delhi: ACME Solar Holdings Ltd on Monday said it has commissioned 75 megawatt capacity at its 300 MW solar project in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The development follows the commissioning of 165 MW capacity at the ACME Sikar Solar Project earlier, the company said in a statement.

ACME Solar Holdings Limited has commissioned an additional 75 MW of renewable energy capacity at its Sikar project, taking the total commissioned capacity to 240 MW out of the planned 300 MW.

With this, the company’s total operational capacity has increased to 2,806.4 MW.